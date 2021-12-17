Submit Release
SB794 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to repeal 71.775 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 71.76 (2); to consolidate, renumber and amend 71.775 (1) (intro.) and (a); to amend 71.365 (6), 71.78 (1), 71.88 and 73.16 (4); and to create 71.738 (3d), 71.738 (3e), 71.738 (3f), 71.745, 71.76 (2) (b), 71.77 (7) (c), 71.78 (11), 71.80 (26) and 71.83 (1) (a) 12. of the statutes; Relating to: pass-through entity audits. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Revenue

