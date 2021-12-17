Submit Release
SB797 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Human Services, Children and Families - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to amend 253.10 (3) (c) (intro.), 253.10 (3) (c) 3., 253.10 (3) (c) 4., 253.10 (3) (c) 5. and 253.10 (3) (d) (intro.); and to create 253.10 (3) (c) 1m. and 253.10 (3) (d) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: requiring the showing of a video for informed consent for an abortion and granting rule-making authority.

Status: S - Human Services, Children and Families

