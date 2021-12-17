Organizations can apply for infrastructure funding

CANADA, December 17 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Organizations representing local service districts can now apply for infrastructure project funding under the federal Canada Community-Building Fund, formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund.

There is about $35 million available for projects that must be completed by March 31, 2024. Project proposals will be accepted until Feb. 14, 2022.

“The Canada Community-Building Fund is important to local service districts in New Brunswick,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain. “It supports smaller communities and more rural areas by providing stable and long-term financial support for long-term infrastructure projects.”

Ensuring all regions of the province are vibrant and sustainable is why the provincial government has embarked upon local governance reform, said Allain.

Legislation was introduced on Dec. 1 that will lead to the most significant changes to the local governance system in 60 years.

“Without embarking on our modernization plan for New Brunswick, more regions of the province will lose important services, infrastructure and economic development opportunities,” said Allain. “We want to ensure a better future for all of New Brunswick, and that is why we are moving ahead with our reform plan.”

“Infrastructure plays a critical role in keeping our rural communities vibrant,” said federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc. “Whether it is repairs to a hockey rink or the replacement of aging water pipes, these investments will strengthen local economies and improve the quality of life of New Brunswickers in local service districts all across the province.”

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for unincorporated areas.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine regional infrastructure priority areas for local service districts. While applications for projects will be accepted under all 19 categories, preference will be given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects which meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations acting on behalf of unincorporated areas are eligible to apply.

More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

17-12-21