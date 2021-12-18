Office of the Governor News Release: Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force to be reestablished as COVID-19 cases increase

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi National Guard cancelled today’s ceremony marking the drawdown of the Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force (HING JTF) that supported COVID-19 response.

The decision to cancel the ceremony and to reestablish the HING JTF was made by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the adjutant general for the State of Hawaiʻi as the number of COVID-19 cases rise and in anticipation of support that will be needed for testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations.

“The HING must be responsive, and to do so we must anticipate needs,” said Maj. Gen. Hara. “We must organize again and resource ourselves to meet the needs of the counties and the state.”

###

