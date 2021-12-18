Kansas City Activists and Youth Celebrate Universal Human Rights Month With a Call to Action

Speaker Andrea Dorch, Director of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity for Kansas City, Missouri, speaks on how her office ensures citizens’ rights are protected. Bennette Seaman (right) of the Church of Scientology Kansas City presents Andrea Dorch, Director of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity for Kansas City, Missouri, with a human rights award.

Community gathers at the Church of Scientology of Kansas City to end human rights abuses in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City, Missouri, has declared December 2021 “Universal Human Rights Month.” In recognition of this and the 20th anniversary of Youth for Human Rights International, members of the Kansas City community came together to celebrate, and discuss universal human rights and how each individual can ensure they are respected.

The Church of Scientology and the local chapter of Youth for Human Rights International hosted the event which featured Andrea Dorch, director of the Civil Rights & Equal Opportunity Department for Kansas City, Missouri, who spoke about the role her department plays in ensuring people have a voice when it comes to violations of their rights, including addressing reports on employee rights, tenant rights, and any form of discrimination.

The Church presented Dorch with an award for her work of ensuring all forms of human rights are protected.

“The Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Department is responsible for UDHR principles, particularly Articles 7 (We are all equal under the law), 8 (Your human rights are protected by law) and 23 (Workers’ rights), in Kansas City, Missouri.

Under City Code Chapter 38, known as the city’s Human Relations Law, we are proud to have implemented these Articles locally in 1968 as part of a national movement towards equal opportunity, access and protections under the law. Our department is here to assist in conciliating differences through various formal and informal resolution methods including enforcing anti-discrimination, fair wages, and equal employment laws,” said Dorch. “We believe training and education in the realm of human rights is more important now than in decades past because of the imminent threat of these rights being stripped away for some of our most vulnerable populations in favor of expediency. Human rights and dignity must be an anchor for all and is not just good law and policy, it is a business critical imperative in the current era.

The group discussed current human rights violations and how they could resolve these issues.

“It is vital for youth to be educated on universal human rights. Kids are exposed to a lot of negativity whether an abusive home environment, bullying at school or even the violence they see or hear about in the news or social media,” said Emma Ashton, Social Reform Officer at the Church of Scientology Kansas City. Youth need to know that they are entitled to human rights, that they have dignity and worth as human beings, and that they have a responsibility to protect the rights of others.”

The event inspired attendees to become active with human rights advocacy and education, starting with their signing a petition asking local government officials to include universal human rights education as part of the school curriculum in Kansas City.

Youth for Human is holding a follow-up seminar for those interested in taking their first steps to become human rights advocates. It will be free of charge and those wishing to attend should contact Carlo at the Church of Scientology Kansas City (913) 286-8103 or email Emma Ashton at emmaashton@scientology.net.

Over the past 20 years, Youth for Human Rights International has grown to a worldwide movement of 150 groups, clubs and chapters, partnering with 1,500 organizations and government agencies across 92 nations, educating 1.7 million youth with its materials, reaching more than 700 million people, and leaving its mark at every level of society. Youth for Human Rights International acknowledges all its outstanding partners and volunteers whose purpose is to make the rights enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights a reality. A special thanks goes to its main sponsor, the Church of Scientology.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

For More Information Contact:

Bennette Seaman

Public Relations Officer

Church of Scientology of Kansas City

1805 Grand Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Mobile: (816) 803-6301