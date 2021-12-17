Ketamine Infusions Becoming a Popular Anxiety Treatment Option in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago is the city’s first private facility to offer clinically proven intravenous ketamine therapy for the treatment of depression, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and other ailments. These treatments are done in a state-of-the-art facility by medical professionals that fully believe in tailoring treatments to meet each patient’s needs. Safety is also at the forefront of every treatment that this facility administers and the clinic’s staff is committed to providing the best patient outcomes that seek to improve a patient’s quality of life and overall well-being. The leader of the medical team at IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago is Dr. Bal Nandra, who has nearly 20-years of experience in the field of anesthesia and critical care. He says, “For many years the main way to treat those with mental health issues was to medicate them. While this did seem to help some patients, there were other drawbacks associated with using this approach to treat such conditions as anxiety. This includes the tendency of patients to over-medicate themselves. Sometimes these treatments even resulted in what is known as treatment-resistant depression (TRD). That’s why we here at the IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago use treatments that take a much different approach when it comes to helping people deal with an assortment of mental health issues.”

Dr. Nandra went on to state that their ketamine infusion treatments typically take around 45-minutes to perform. They are undertaken with the patient lying down comfortably during the duration of them. At which time the patient’s blood pressure and other vital signs are constantly monitored. He also mentioned that patients experience different durations that their treatments will last. At first, it may only be as little as 1 or 2 months and then after a few sessions, a patient may be able to go up to 6-months without needing another infusion. It was also mentioned that these treatments typically produce the desired results very quickly, can tap into worrisome & bothersome thinking patterns, and may help lessen or eliminate an anxious or depressed patient’s dependency on medications. Other mental health concerns that ketamine therapy may be able to help with include those that suffer from OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). These are common mental health issues that can severely complicate a person’s ability to lead a full and productive life. Dr. Nandra pointed out that ketamine infusion is also a clinically proven therapy for chronic pain. This includes Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) which typically occurs in the hands, feet, arms, or legs after an injury takes place in one of these areas. The team leader at the center even talked about how many patients seek out ketamine infusion therapies to help them try and get over the migraine headaches that they frequently experience.

Many of those in the Chicago area that have sought help from the center have been extremely pleased with the treatments that they have received. Brian Shehan stated, “Took amazing care of me. I was in the middle of a real meltdown and they got me in immediately. Everyone on staff was compassionate and friendly. Dr. Lopez is an angel of mercy. They may have saved my life.” Tara Piryaei proclaimed, “Very caring and patient staff, they made me feel very welcomed and calm. Also, it’s a tidy and clean facility that makes me feel comfortable being there during COVID. I’ve had a wonderful experience with every staff person I have met. If you are thinking about checking this place out, I definitely recommend calling in for a consult. Great work Chicago IV Solution!”

Those that would like a free consultation to find out how the therapies offered at the IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago fibromyalgia management solutions may benefit them can contact the center by phone, email, or by filling out and sending in the form that’s found on their website. Dr. Nandra also stated that their competent team of anesthesiologists, registered nurses, and support staff performs their potentially life-changing therapies on an outpatient basis in private, confidential settings.

