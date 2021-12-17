Federal Reserve announces approval of application by First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
December 17, 2021
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its unanimous approval of the application by First Citizens BancShares, Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina, to acquire CIT Group, Inc., New York, New York.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
