December 17, 2021
Federal Reserve announces approval of application by Webster Financial Corporation
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its unanimous approval of the application by Webster Financial Corporation, Waterbury, Connecticut, to acquire Sterling Bancorp, and indirectly acquire Sterling National Bank, both of Pearl River, New York.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
