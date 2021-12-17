Federal Reserve announces approval of application by Webster Financial Corporation

Submit Release
December 17, 2021

For release at 4:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its unanimous approval of the application by Webster Financial Corporation, Waterbury, Connecticut, to acquire Sterling Bancorp, and indirectly acquire Sterling National Bank, both of Pearl River, New York.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, please email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.

