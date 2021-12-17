State Auditor's E-Update - 12/17/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Reminder: Relief Association Economic Interest Statements

3. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

4. TIF: TIF Credit Payments

5. Released: 2020 Town Finances Report

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Paying Vendors

As we look back on 2021, all I can say is that we have accomplished so much as a state. This week alone we celebrated the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota.

On Thursday I presented Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) staff with my crop art piece from the 2021 Minnesota State Fair (pictured: Deputy Commissioner Kelly and Assistant Commissioner Huff).

This piece symbolizes the many actions and decisions that you, decision makers, have had to make to keep your family, friends, and community safe. Thank you all for all the work you have done and the progress you have made throughout this entire pandemic.

This year, we celebrate not just the big moments but every single small milestone that has led us to this point of hope.

Please note that this is the final E-Update of 2021. We will resume on January 7, 2022.

Every year, each volunteer fire relief association board member and chief administrative officer is required to complete a Statement of Economic Interest. The Statement must be filed with the chief administrative officer of the relief association and be made available for public inspection.

The chief administrative officer of a relief association must also submit a Certified Listing of Individuals Who Filed a Statement of Economic Interest form to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board by January 15, 2022. This form must list all individuals who have filed Statements of Economic Interest with the relief association for the preceding 12 months, along with the address of the office at which the statements are available for public inspection.

For your convenience, the Statement of Economic Interest and Certified Listing of Individuals Who Filed a Statement of Economic Interest forms are available in the Pension Forms section of the OSA website under the “Current Forms” heading.

The Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group held its last meeting of the year on December 14. The Working Group finalized its legislative proposals for 2022, which include modifying maximum allowable benefit levels, authorizing distributions to alternate payees under a domestic relations order, clarifying authorized reimbursement of supplemental benefits, and requiring documentation of certified service credit amounts at a firefighter’s request.

Links to watch recordings of Working Group meetings and copies of meeting materials are posted on the Fire Relief Association Working Group page of the OSA website.

4. TIF: TIF Credit Payments

There are several property tax credits that are apportioned and distributed to TIF districts (typically on December 26th) that should be identified and treated as tax increment by TIF authorities. To learn more, please read the TIF Credit Payments topic.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Released: 2020 Town Finances Report

The annual Town Finances Report, a comprehensive report on revenues, expenditures, and debt for Minnesota's towns, has been released. This report analyzes town financial operations for the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. The 2020 Minnesota Town Finances report shows revenues, expenditures and debt service increased over 2019.

View the complete report, which includes an Executive Summary, graphs, and tables.

The 2020 Minnesota town revenues and expenditures have been updated in the Comparison Tool. The Comparison Tool allows you to compare information for the same town for two different years, or to compare one town to another town.

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Paying Vendors

Adequate support for payments is a fundamental requirement of a sound accounting system. Before vendor claims are paid, the corresponding invoice should be reviewed, then initialed and dated as approved for payment by an authorized individual.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.