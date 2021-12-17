OE Wheels and 4PLAY Wheels Contribute to Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

Through the collaboration the companies were able to bring joy to 20 local children this holiday season.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OE Wheels and 4PLAY Wheels are giving back this holiday season by contributing to the beloved Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.Incorporated in 2001, OE Wheels (OE WHEEL DISTRIBUTORS, LLC) has grown to become one of the largest independent wheel distributors in North America. With over 148 combined years of experience on staff, OE Wheels possesses an inventory base of over 80,000 wheels and 108,000 square feet of warehouse and office space in Sarasota, Florida. Since inception, OE Wheel Distributors has forged relationships with some of the world’s highest quality, ISO 9001 certified wheel manufacturers, many of which also produce wheels for some of the largest names in the US domestic OEM brand lineup.In the company’s latest news, OE Wheels and 4PLAY Wheels have made a difference in the local community by participating in the esteemed Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Manatee County. Through this participation, staff members came together to support 20 local children who deserve to experience the joy of Christmas morning, despite financial hardships.“We are always looking for ways to give back to the community and supporting the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program was a great way for our team to accomplish that,” says Jacquelyn McNair, the company representative who organized the project. “It was a humbling experience to feel that connection to an underprivileged child. We have to recognize our team for their contributions as well as the Salvation Army in Manatee County for organizing such an amazing way to support our community.”For more information about OE Wheels, please visit https://www.oewheelsllc.com About OE WheelsOE Wheels employs a full complement of disciplines, including retail sales, wholesale, engineering, design, marketing, accounting, processing, and order fulfillment of after-market wheels and OEM wheels. In addition, the company utilizes the largest cloud-based ERP system, allowing for seamless online customer service, accounting portal, and inventory feed opportunities for resellers.All of OE Wheels’ products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and tested to adhere strictly to all SAE-J2530 requirements and backed by lifetime structural warranty.