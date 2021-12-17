Unified Communication Industry is expected to reach 74.24 Billion by 2023: Says, AMR

Unified Communication Industry

Growth in demand for cloud solutions, and rise in application areas among end-users drive the growth of the global Unified Communication Industry

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Unified Communication Industry was pegged at $32.88 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to garner $74.24 billion by 2023 manifesting a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the key investment pockets, market player positioning, drivers & opportunities, and business performances of major players

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/210

Covid-19 Scenarios-

• The outbreak of covid-19 has positively impacted the growth of the global Unified Communication Industry. The increase in adoption of work from home culture have fueled the growth of Unified Communication Industry.

• At the same time, various industries are now following the trend of bring your own device (BYOD), owing to curb the use of one device by multiple employee. This is anticipated to increase the growth post covid as well.

Novelties in the technology for product offerings, increasing need to improve interoperability & operational efficiency, growth in demand for cloud solutions, and rise in application areas among end users drive the growth of the global Unified Communication Industry. In addition, increase in adoption of IoT along with rise in need for enterprise mobility BYOD trend and increase in use of smart devices has further fueled the market growth. On the other hand, concerns related with operating the unified communication solutions and threats regarding the data breaches restrain the market growth. At the same time, rise in awareness regarding technological changes in the untapped emerging economies among end using industries is expected to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The global Unified Communication Industry is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market Is further divided on the basis of video, telephony, conferencing, mobility, unified messaging, IM & presence, and contact center. The telephony segment held the highest market share with more than one-fourth of the market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout 2023. On the other hand, the mobility segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.30% during the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into energy & utilities, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, aerospace & defense, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the major share in 2016, with more than one-fifth of the total market share. However, the energy & utilities segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/210

Region wise, the market is report analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region has dominated the market in 2016 with more than one-third share of the total market revenue share and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray fastest CAGR of 16.10% from 2017 to 2023.

The key market players in the report include Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, and Verizon Communications

Similar Reports –

1. Network Analytics Market

2. Network Encryption Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

