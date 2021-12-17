Men’s Reversible Black Bomber Jacket - Launch By Top Sustainable Fashion Brand Canada

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s newest jacket, the Skyline reversible bomber, is made of fabric derived from upcycled PET bottles and recycled polyester fibres. Water-resistant, it is also highly versatile with one side featuring a fashionable diamond-shaped quilting and the other a smooth surface.

More information about Frank And Oak is available via: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The bomber is ideal for fashion-forward men who want a more mindful alternative to mainstream, off-the-shelf apparel. Aside from the jacket's earth-friendly fabric, it also uses a cruelty-free featherless Thermore® Ecodown® filling.

Plastic waste has become a pressing global concern, with PET bottles being a major contributor to this problem given their ubiquity.

Frank And Oak uses innovative techniques to repurpose plastics into durable and long-lasting clothing fibres. The Skyline reversible bomber comes in a chic black colour and features a cire finish, which utilizes wax to keep water out.

As previously announced, this piece was designed for performance; it can withstand cold temperatures of up to -10°C. There are also three pockets in total, including two at the lower front section and one at the chest. The versatile design makes it easy to pair with the rest of Frank And Oaks’ Smart-Layer family of apparel.

Orders are usually fulfilled within three to five days, but buyers can also opt for two-day express shipping. In line with the store's commitment to quality customer service, all purchases are covered by a 10-day return policy.

About Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak was founded by entrepreneurs who are equally passionate about style and protecting the planet. All the products are made of sustainably and ethically sourced materials. In addition to outerwear, the brand also offers other apparel such as loungewear, sweaters, T-shirts, pants, and underwear.

A spokesperson says: "Each step towards sustainability is an opportunity to better ourselves. We believe that when we all act on our promises, we can live in a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet."

https://youtu.be/TWaG07PPGRI

Interested parties may visit https://ca.frankandoak.com if they need further details about the shop and its products.

