Apheresis Market is projected to progress at an impressive CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025)
UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent shift from single dose to double dose apheresis is indicative of the high demand for apheresis procedures among patients suffering from chronic diseases. Leading industry players are taking calculated growth measures to expand application of the therapeutic apheresis procedure, which is currently used as the first line and supportive therapy in the treatment of over 87 diseases, as found by the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA). However, lack of availability of donors and concerns regarding histocompatibility could create negative sentiments among patients, inadvertently impeding revenue potential of the apheresis market to a certain extent. Defying all odds though, the apheresis market is projected to progress at an impressive CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), as noted by Fact.MR in its latest study on the market.
Key Takeaways of Apheresis Market Study
• Double dose apheresis is projected to gain prominence as the standard apheresis procedure in developed countries such as the U.S. Japan, and Germany, given an increase in awareness regarding apheresis procedures, competent plasma separator systems, and favourable reimbursement scenarios.
• Low availability of skilled professionals to perform apheresis procedures, in turn, increases the cost of operations, which could encourage patients to seek alternative treatments. This factor will be more impactful in economically-backward and developing regions, wherein, healthcare quality is still not at par with global standards.
• The popularity of plasmapheresis will remain high through 2027, on the backdrop of the high demand for plasma from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for the development of novel therapeutics.
• Applications of apheresis procedures in neurology are projected to show a marginal rise during the forecast period, as these procedures are recommended as the first line of treatment for neurological diseases such as Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), chronic focal encephalitis, multiple myeloma, and myasthenia gravis.
“Increasing prevalence of leukaemia and autoimmune disorders among children unfolds a new demography for players to cater to in the apheresis market, as a majority of apheresis therapies are only available for adult patients”, opines a senior market consultant at Fact.MR.
High Entry Barrier in Apheresis Market; Competition Continues to Intensify
The competition is high in the apheresis market, and is likely to intensify in the future, as the number of centres offering apheresis procedures is increasing. Cost-competitiveness remains a key strategy to maintain or increase share in the apheresis market. Existing players will witness low competition from new market entrants, as these players are well-established in the apheresis market with sound financial reserves, which enables them to easily scale their position. On the other hand, an entry into the apheresis market means high level of investment, sound technical knowledge, and licensing requirements, which is creating entry barriers for new players.
The current strategy of players in the apheresis market involves a scramble towards the Asia Pacific and Latin American markets. Besides inorganic growth, players seek market success by maintaining high research & development standards to target multiple applications through their products.
Find More Valuable Insights on Apheresis Market
Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global apheresis market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the apheresis market on the basis of end user (hospitals and blood collection centres), technology (centrifugation and membrane filtration), procedure (plasmapheresis, photopheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, and others), product (devices and disposables), and application (renal diseases, neurology, haematology, cancer, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others), across five major regions.
Apheresis Market - Assessment of Key Segments
With an aim to offer granular level insights into the apheresis market, authors of the report have segmented the landscape on the basis of end user, technology, procedure, application, product, and region.
This global research report also analyses the incremental opportunity available in the apheresis market during the forecast period. Key segments of the apheresis market include:
End User
• Hospitals
• Blood Collection Centres
• Public
• Private
Technology
• Centrifugation
• Membrane Filtration
Procedure
• Plasmapheresis
• Photopheresis
• LDL Apheresis
• Plateletpheresis
• Leukapheresis
• Erythrocytapheresis
• Others (Lymphapheresis and extracorporeal immunoadsorption)
Application
• Renal Diseases
• Neurology
• Haematology
• Cancer
• Autoimmune Diseases
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Others (Fibrosis and Diabetes)
Product
• Devices
• Disposables
Shift from Single Dose to Double Dose Apheresis to Create Opportunities for Disposable Products
The healthcare sector is constantly plagued by a disproportionately high unmet need for blood components. As a result, a shift away from single dose towards double dose apheresis is observed to increase the yield of blood components.
The shift is also creating an indispensable need to separate multiple components at once, which is driving the development of advanced products such as plasma separators and immunoadsorbent.
The trend of adopting double dose apheresis procedures is specifically dominant in Japan, Germany, and the U.S. markets.
Disposables will remain preferred products in the apheresis market over devices, as advancements in apheresis equipment differentiate the types of columns, blood lines, and tubing.
In addition, the frequency of use of these products is comparatively higher than the adoption of devices, which is projected to retain lucrative prospects from the sales of disposable products.
