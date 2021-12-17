Project N95 donates 8000 Masks for Boston Public Health Commission Vaccine Clinic
Project N95 donates 8000 Masks for Boston Public Health Commission Vaccine Clinic: Get a Vaccine, a Booster and Masks for Free in Roxbury Saturday December 18th
Just as we carry an umbrella or wear a raincoat when it rains, everyone should wear a good quality mask in a pandemic.”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to surging COVID-19 cases in Boston, national not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) group Project N95 has donated 8,000 masks that will be available for free 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday December 18th at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury. The Boston Public Health Commission is sponsoring a clinic where city residents can get a free Pfizer vaccine or booster dose.
— Anne Miller, Executive Director
Average daily Covid cases have increased by 65 percent over the last two weeks as a significant number of Bostonians are not yet fully vaccinated. Many hospitals are full or warning of bed shortages to come as public health officials fear even higher rates of infection during the holiday period. The best protection during COVID is a multi-pronged approach: vaccines, quality masks, and good indoor ventilation.
Project N95 purchased 4,000 NIOSH-approved N95 respirators (the gold standard in protection) from Louis M. Gerson Co. of Middleboro, MA and 4,000 high-quality, high-filtration masks in a “boat” style from Bona Fide Masks of Westchester, NY. These masks provide protection for children and those with smaller faces. There is no NIOSH-approved child’s mask as of yet.
“Just as we carry an umbrella or wear a raincoat when it rains, everyone should wear a good quality mask in a pandemic. Our mission at Project N95 is to help as many people as possible access affordable and authentic respiratory protection. Too many masks being sold online are counterfeit, fake or do not provide adequate protection. That’s why we make these quality masks available,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.
“The Boston Public Health Commission is working diligently to connect our most vulnerable residents with the resources and care they need at this critical time. In addition to vaccines and boosters, improving access to masks is essential to protecting the people of Boston during this winter surge and beyond. I am so grateful to Project N95 for this generous donation that will support our efforts to keep our residents safe,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission.
The address for the event is 120 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd, Roxbury, MA. Preregistration is available but not required. Preregister here: https://home.color.com/register/lcgmobile.
About Project N95
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 12 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
About the Boston Public Health Commission
The Boston Public Health Commission, the country’s oldest health department, is an independent public agency providing a wide range of health services and programs. It is governed by a seven-member board of health appointed by the Mayor of Boston.The mission of the Boston Public Health Commission is to protect, preserve, and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, particularly the most vulnerable.
