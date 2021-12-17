Submit Release
Programmable RF Devices: 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E Networks Work Faster

NEWBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a pressing need to understand precisely how signals perform in the myriad of increasingly complex environments where new 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E networks will be deployed. From small, rack-mount switch matrices with step attenuators, amplifiers, combiners and splitters, to hulking massive MIMO (mMIMO) test beds, test systems are used by network architects to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the functionalities of RF signals in these environments. But it takes valuable time.

Vaunix understands the various key factors of these modern wireless architectures, and has introduced some novel ideas for testing and development of these systems utilizing their new Lab Brick programmable RF devices and integrated systems.

About Vaunix
Based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Vaunix Technology Corporation designs, manufactures, and services RF and microwave test equipment, communications products, and Satcom filters. Their Lab Brick product family sets a new standard for portable and programmable RF and microwave signal testing and network development equipment. Designed with cost, size, and simplicity in mind, these programmable digital devices function as signal generators, attenuators, phase shifters, switches, and filters. Vaunix’s family of integrated rack mount systems include solutions designed to meet any number of wireless performance and budgetary needs.

