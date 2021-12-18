(Video) New Report Reinforces Need for Constant Vigilance Against Iran’s Online Disinformation

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI) Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) has long used social media for its own interests, this phenomenon has been outpaced by using fake social media to spread disinformation about the main opposition (MEK) advocating for regime change.

Recurring reports of such takedowns underscore the fact that constant vigilance is needed in order to combat disinformation on social media, especially at a time when Iranian state-affiliated hackers are reported to have repeatedly expanded.

Disinformation by mullahs. Hundreds more were removed the following January, and another 513 were taken down in March 2019. Soon Twitter proved to be a source of deceptive activity in May, and 4,779 were removed just the following month.

Some reports explicitly stated that Facebook and Twitter would likely struggle to identify suspicious accounts and posts quickly to halt their expansion, and others highlighted a range of tactics the regime tried to spread disinformation.

Such impersonation tactics had previously been established as a means by which Tehran defamed opposition activists, especially those affiliated with the leading pro-democracy group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran and (NCRI).

MOIS operations, the payment that operatives received for writing articles and giving media interviews based on talking points furnished by their handlers, and the ways in which his own network collaborated with friendly reporters as feedback.

Tehran's practice of impersonation, evidenced by the creation of a Twitter account in January 2021 which assumed the identity of the NCRI's US representative Soona Samsami and posted a statement urging Iranians to gather at the White House.