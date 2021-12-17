Governor Abbott, TWC Announce New Employment High Of Nearly 13 Million Jobs, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Employment Level

December 17, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) today announced that the Texas labor market has reached 12,998,200 total nonagricultural jobs in November 2021, surpassing its previous pre-pandemic employment high of 12,970,000 jobs in February 2020. Texas also added 75,100 total nonagricultural jobs in November, marking gains in 18 of the last 19 months. In addition, the unemployment rate in Texas has fallen to 5.2%, a decrease of 0.2% from October 2021. Texas has added a total of 698,700 jobs since November 2020. "Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing, and diverse workforce,” said Governor Abbott. "By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels — a remarkable achievement and testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce. We will continue to unleash the full might of our economy, attract new business investments, and ensure a more prosperous future for all who call Texas home." “Reaching this milestone for job creation in Texas shows the strength of our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Lone Star State continues to create opportunities for Texans to succeed and TWC has many resources to help both employers and job seekers find success in our state.” “Texas is not only a great place to live but a great place to find a career, and we’ve now surpassed a milestone of employment,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We continue to add positions month after month in our labor market, and TWC is here to support job seekers with the training and career development tools they need to succeed.” “Texas continues to be the top destination to do business, and the record-setting job growth we’ve seen month after month shows employers are committed to growing their footprint in our great state,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “One reason Texas stands out is the unparalleled access Texas employers have to resources at the state and local level that allow them to hire, train, and retain their employees, and together this results in a continued thriving Lone Star State economy.” Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.