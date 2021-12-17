Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Bishop Robert Barron on The Nebraska Way

Listen to episode thirty-one of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 31st episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Bishop Robert E. Barron, founder of global media ministry Word on Fire. During the episode, Bishop Barron discusses his vocation in the priesthood, his success with Word on Fire, and the role of faith in politics.

Bishop Barron is the Episcopal Vicar of the Santa Barbara Pastoral Region, one of the five Pastoral Regions in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He was appointed Titular Bishop of Macriana of Mauritania and Auxiliary Bishop in 2015.

Bishop Barron received a M.A. in Philosophy from the Catholic University of America in 1982 and a Doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Institut Catholique de Paris in 1992.

Shortly after his ordination, he served as associate pastor at St. Paul of the Cross Parish in Park Ridge, IL. Later, he was appointed to the theological faculty of Mundelein Seminary. He has served as a visiting professor at the University of Notre Dame and at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, as well as scholar in residence at the North American Pontifical College at the Vatican.

Bishop Barron is the founder of Word on Fire, a global media ministry which has been spreading the message of the New Evangelization since the year 2000. Barron has published numerous books, essays, and articles on theology and spirituality. He is a religion correspondent for NBC and has also appeared on Fox News, CNN, and EWTN.

Listen to episode 31 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.