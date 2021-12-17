Valley Company Spreads Holiday Cheer with 250,000 Custom Holiday Cards
Simply Noted creates handwritten cards with custom-built robotsTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a previous holiday season defined by extraneous stress and uncertainty, many individuals and businesses are turning to Tempe-based Simply Noted to help spread handwritten holiday cheer. For the 2021 holiday season, the company is on track to send more than 250,000 custom handwritten holiday cards to recipients all over the country, more than doubling last year’s holiday numbers.
“We are thrilled to help individuals and businesses across the country spread some holiday joy through our automated handwriting services,” said Rick Elmore, founder and CEO of Simply Noted. “Our products appear to be authentically handwritten, so our customers can share a more personable holiday greeting but still save time as if they were ordering printed cards.”
Simply Noted, an automated handwritten letters and cards company, was founded on the idea of making it easy to create simple, scalable, powerful, and meaningful real pen written communication. Clients simply input the message and recipient’s information into the Simply Noted website, and the company takes care of the rest. Custom-built robots will create an authentic-looking handwritten note with an addressed envelope, and Simply Noted will send the card or letter to the recipient.
Earlier this year, Simply Noted celebrated sending its one millionth note since the company’s founding in 2018. The company now employs 11 staff and is on track to surpass $2 million in revenue in 2021 alone. This service can also be scaled up and automated for businesses who want to show appreciation during the holidays and all year long.
“Our services are most popular during the holiday season, but there are many opportunities throughout the year to send a handwritten note, such as for birthdays, honoring an important milestone, school graduations, thanking a client, congratulating an employee, and more,” added Elmore. “We’re ready to help share gratitude or congratulations no matter the occasion.”
Elmore launched Simply Noted while pursuing his Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Elmore was a top-ranked sales executive with several medical technology companies. Elmore also played football for the University of Arizona and was drafted to the NFL, where he played for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals.
Simply Noted card designs, handwriting samples, and pricing are available at simplynoted.com.
About Simply Noted:
Simply Noted combines technology with a personal touch, putting real pen and ink to paper to create beautifully crafted products for every occasion.
