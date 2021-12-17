Sodium perchlorate Market Report 2027: Growth Opportunity, Type, Material, Application, Industry Vertical and Forecasts

Sodium Perchlorate Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Perchlorate Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The sodium perchlorate market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

Rise in demand for sodium perchlorate in dye manufacturing and leather& tanning industry is a significant factor propelling the growth of the market. Sodium perchlorate is further employed in metal surface treatment applications in construction, automotive, industrial equipment, medical, and aerospace sectors, and is used as an effective defoliant in the agricultural industry.

However, prolonged exposure to sodium perchlorate is anticipated to cause health hazards such as dizziness, discoloration of skin, and irritation in throat & lungs. The adverse effects of sodium perchlorate on health is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global sodium perchlorate market.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the sodium perchlorate market, due to the presence of numerous chemical companies in the region. The market in the North America region is further anticipated to grow steadily, owing to high demand from the paper & pulp industry in large economies such as the U.S.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The allantoins market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the allantoins market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the allantoins market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The global sodium perchlorate market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of global sodium perchlorate market for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities & global sodium perchlorate market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The global sodium perchlorate market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

Application

1. Bleaching Agent

2. Oxidizing Agent

3. Herbicide

4. Others

Some of the key players operating in the global sodium perchlorate market are EMD Chemical, Oakton, PerkinElmer, Shree Chlorates, GFS Chemicals, Thermo Fisher, and Spectrum Chemical.

