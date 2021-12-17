Soudough Market Is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast 2030 | Portland French Bakery, Riverside Sourdough, IREKS GmbH

Soudough Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourdough is a type of bread prepared with yeast and bacteria found naturally in flour. Sourdough is made with ingredients like sourdough starter, which is made up of flour and water, and salt. Sourdough has health advantages similar to yogurt and kefir. Sourdough bread is made by fermenting dough with lactobacilli and yeast that are found in nature. Because of the lactic acid created by the lactobacilli, this form of bread has a sour flavour and superior intrinsic keeping abilities than yeast bread.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Sourdough items are manufactured by fermenting dough with lactobacilli and yeast found in nature. Because of the lactic acid produced by the lactobacilli, sourdough products made from sourdough bread have a stronger sour flavor. According to MRFR analysis, global sourdough sales are likely to decline during the COVID-19 epidemic and for the next few months once the situation has stabilized. The COVID-19 epidemic has had an impact on the bakery sector as a whole. Due to the lockdown restrictions, sourdough production and manufacturing has declined substantially over the world. The general sourdough market has also been harmed by the closure of retail establishments offering bread items, low raw material availability, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions.

Furthermore, with the onset of COVID-19, there has been a shift in food consumption and purchasing preferences, particularly sourdough goods. People are more inclined to purchase bread and bakery products with strong nutritional qualities because to extended lockdown periods, and hence are opting for sourdough baked products. During these uncertain times, the growing demand for low-GI bread and bakery items is assisting in the rise of the sourdough sector. Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has shifted customer purchasing preferences for bakery products from store-based channels such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Consumers have been compelled to use internet channels due to the closing of physical locations. However, the sourdough market's expansion is being hampered by a shortage of suitable stocks in e-commerce channels due to poor production capacity and transportation limitations caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top Impacting Factors

Rising demand for gluten free bakery products will drive market growth. Growing sales of private label sourdough will also accelerate the growth of the market. Increasing popularity of artisinal bread culture is also enhancing the market growth. Rising consumer preference for healthy food is also driving the demand of this market.

Market Trends

By 2025, pizza and bread will have a potential incremental opportunity-

Sourdough is used in a variety of ways, including bread, pizza, cookies, buns, cakes and pastries, and waffles. Among them, the pizza and bread section is likely to take the majority of the pie. The category is growing due to increased demand for sourdough pizza bases in fast food restaurants. During the projection period, increased use of sourdough by small-scale bakery product makers is likely to support global demand for sourdough. Furthermore, sourdough is steadily expanding its shelf space in supermarkets.

During the projected period, a growing number of bakeries, a significant increase in home baking, and the growth of artisanal bakeries are expected to contribute to a higher uptake of sourdough. According to researchers, increased knowledge of the benefits of sourdough breads over ordinary loaves has had a favorable impact on the global industry.

Increased gluten intolerance and sensitivity diagnosis to fuel sourdough adoption-

In recent years, the number of persons suffering from gluten sensitivity or celiac disease has increased dramatically. The diagnosis of celiac disease has increased as people become more aware of the physiological effects of a gluten-free diet. Furthermore, as people become more aware of gluten sensitivity or wheat allergy, they are intentionally limiting their gluten consumption and selecting gluten-free items. Because bread is a common food in many parts of the world, demand for gluten-free bread is expected to rise. Because sourdough is gluten-free, demand for its products is rapidly increasin

Top Key Players: Real Bread & Food company, Portland French Bakery, Riverside Sourdough, IREKS GmbH, Goodmills Group, Puratos, Lesaffre, ITALMILL S.r.l., Lallemand Inc., and Alpha Baking Co., among others

