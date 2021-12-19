Durable Medical Equipment Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview

Emergen Research Logo

Growing aging population and increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Durable Medical Equipment Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Durable Medical Equipment market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.

Durable medical equipment is segmented into personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices and medical furniture, monitoring, and therapeutic devices. Personal mobility devices refer to devices that provide mobility to users who are unable to move or walk. This category includes scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and canes. Personal mobility devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to increasing number of elderly patients, care centers, and major prevalence of chronic disorders.

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Intco Medical.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global durable medical equipment market based on product type, payers, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Payer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Out-of-Pocket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Durable Medical Equipment market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Durable Medical Equipment industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Durable Medical Equipment market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Durable Medical Equipment industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Durable Medical Equipment market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

