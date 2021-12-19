Dental 3D Printing Market 2021 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing demand to treat these conditions are among some other key factors driving

Steady global dental 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand to treat these conditions. Dental 3D printing allows for faster treatment, rapid recovery, and excellent outcomes as 3D printed dental parts and teeth can be accurately produced and engineered for the specific needs of each patient. The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth. With wide variations in teeth structure of different individuals, the use of dental 3D printing can significantly decrease the time and expense needed for creating unique customized dental parts.

Growing geriatric population and increasing demand for 3D printed dental prostheses is a significant factor fueling market growth. 3D printed dental prostheses are more precise than dental prostheses produced through other means and have minimal chances of occurrence of residual structural imperfections and defects, resulting in improved longevity.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Research Institutes

