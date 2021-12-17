Fog Computing Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios | Forecast - 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

The adoption of fog computing technology is expected to grow in proportion with the growth of connected devices and cloud infrastructure.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of smart devices to facilitate smart grids, smart cities, smart buildings, vehicle networks, and software-defined networks across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the fog computing market. Rise in IoT connectivity, machine to machine communication technology, and rise in demand for connected devices among end users are expected to boost the growth of the fog computing market.

In addition, growth in awareness regarding the benefits of cloud software platforms among end users and governments taking initiatives to drive innovations and deployments in the fog computing market are expected to propel the market growth. However, security and privacy concerns remain as a hindrance for the fog computing market growth. Moreover, increase in R&D investments from governments to develop the cloud computing platform pose as an opportunity for the market growth.

Rise in use of fog computing solutions to support the development of connected cars has been witnessed in past few years. Connected cars display a rich set of interactions and connectivity from cars to cars, cars to access points, and access points to access points. Fog computing allows various features that make it an ideal platform for delivering a wide range of smart connected vehicles (SCV), services in traffic support, safety, mobility & location awareness, heterogeneity, real-time interactions, and low latency.

Real-time processing in AI is advancement of virtual reality in which most of the information recovery and processing is forwarded to related devices, such as associated phones, smart home storage, and cloud. Fog architecture help these devices with intelligent location hierarchy to locate and analyze data.

The evolution of 5G technology has led to the growth in edge computing data architecture with low latency issues and smooth bandwidth functioning. In addition, evolution of IoT to Internet of Everything (IoE) requires high-speed data analytics and shorter response time, which acts as another driver for the fog computing market. For instance, Fujitsu announced its collaboration with top tech giants such as Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Dell, ARM, Intel, and the Princeton University Edge Laboratory to form an association that aims to speed up the development of core technologies for fog computing. Thus, ability of fog computing in the 5G technology network to bring power of computing at the edge of the network is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global fog computing industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

