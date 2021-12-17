ICU Beds Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends

Rise in the geriatric population and increase in number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care have boosted the growth of the ICU beds market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in government expenditure on healthcare, and increase in number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care have boosted the growth of the global ICU beds market. However, low product demand in underdeveloped countries hinders market growth. On the contrary, high market growth potential in emerging markets is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Manual beds segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global ICU beds market, due to rise in chronic diseases among patients, surge in adoption of technologically advanced manual beds in hospitals, and increase in number of patient admission in hospital ICUs. However, the semi-electric beds segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to the geriatric population that is more prone to chronic health conditions and rise in hospital admission rate.

Traditional ICU segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global ICU beds market, due to traditional ICUs are specialized in offering care for particular health diseases or injuries. The report includes an analysis of segments such as pediatric ICU and others.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on ICU Beds Market:

• The Covid-19 pandemic affected the healthcare industry drastically. The rapid rise in number of cases of Covid-19 increased the demand for ICU beds as patients suffering from Covid-19 need nearly 14 days of respiratory support in the ICU.

• However, the prolonged lockdown across several regions hampered the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

