User Activity Monitoring Market is Projected to Experience Promising Growth Opportunities in the Coming Years

Rising concerns about data security and data theft is a key factor driving the growth of the global User Activity Monitoring Market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The user activity monitoring market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further sub segmented into privileged session management, privileged identity theft, privileged compliance, SIEM log management, user auditing & reporting, and user behavior analytics.

The service segment is further divided into consulting services, training & education, and maintenance & managed services. By deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, it is segmented into system monitoring, application monitoring, file monitoring, network monitoring, database monitoring, and others. As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & agriculture, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the user activity monitoring market analysis are CyberArk Software Ltd, Centrify Corporation, Teramind Inc., TSFactory LLC., Balabit Corp, Securonix, Inc., Splunk Inc., Rapid7, Veriato Inc, and NetFort.

Need to control and monitor employees and third-party vendors in an organization and increase in need by organization for employee productivity are the major factors that drive the growth of the user activity monitoring market. In addition, the rise in demand for robust security from organizations, increase in remote workforce, rise in concerns about cyber security, and rise in threats, fuels the growth of the user activity monitoring market.

However, high cost for R&D for advancement of solution hampers the growth of the global market. Furthermore, integration of UAM with security information system and the adoption of UAM by various SME’s are anticipated to provide the major opportunities for the global market.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global user activity monitoring market share along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the user activity monitoring market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the user activity monitoring industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market size from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the user activity monitoring market trends and potential.

