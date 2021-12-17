Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market 2026 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Allied Market Research - Logo

SIGINT market are increasing terrorism, growing defense budget of major countries across the globe, and modernization or replacement of an aging defense system.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signal intelligence has two main fields, one is COMINT (Communications Intelligence), which is gathered through accessing communications of individuals and other is ELNIT (Electronic Intelligence), which is gathered using electronic sensors. It has also been extended to encompass information gathered from other types of signal interception and disruption of these signals. It forms one of the core systems in military defense and falls under the category Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR). SIGINT systems offer intelligence on threat capabilities, composition, disposition, and intentions. Thus, these services are further expected to propel the growth of the Signals intelligence market.

The key players profiled in the SIGINT market analysis are BAE Systems., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Company., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Mercury Systems, Inc., and Harris Corporation.

Increase in terrorism, growth in defense budget of major countries across the globe, and modernization or replacement of an ageing defense system are the major factors that drive the growth of the Signals intelligence market. In addition, growth in adoption of electronic intelligence across numerous industries, fuels the growth of the SIGINT market. However, high cost associated with signals intelligence deployment and inability of the software to address multiple threats hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in presence of signals intelligence in the public domain is anticipated to provide major opportunities for the SIGINT market.

The Signals intelligence market is segmented into component, type, application, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. By type, it is bifurcated into Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) and Communications Intelligence (COMINT). By application, it is segmented into ground, airborne, naval, space, and cyber. region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

