Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Outlook : Business Overview, Industry Insights, Upcoming Trends

Surge in research activities on preclinical research, antibody therapies, and advanced drug discoveries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

ADCs are a targeted approach to deliver medicine and chemotherapy agents to cancer cells. Almost 8.2 million persons die each year due to cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of cancer in countries across the globe has created a rapid incline in demand for ADCs. Market players are collaborating to share resources and product knowledge to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of solutions and offerings and to develop even more advanced and effective drugs and therapies.

High cost and stringent regulations are some key factors hampering market growth. Disadvantages of ADCs include challenges of linker technology because synthesis/design of bio-functional is quite challenging due to requirements of specialized teams. ADC must be manufactured in an aseptic environment and operating personnel should be protected from very toxic drug compounds, thus presenting operational difficulties.

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

