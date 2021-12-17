Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market To See Incredible Growth During the Forecast Period – 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increased need to improve end-user's Quality of Experience and rising demand for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth are some of the factors fueling the growth

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology is designed to be implemented at cellular base stations, providing rapid deployment of applications and other customer services. MEC has a wide range of benefits, the main benefit of MEC is to reduce congestion on mobile networks which can be achieved by bringing data closer to the end user and streaming it directly to their phones. Organizations are adopting this technology to enhance their operations and gain real-time insights which is providing a significant mobile edge computing market growth.

Increase in the rise of data traffic and demand for low latency computing & improved Quality of Experience (QoE) drive the growth of the mobile edge computing market. In addition, proliferation of smartphones in developing nations such as India and China due to the growth in demand for real time access and social media growth and rise in focus to deliver high bandwidth and low latency fuels the growth of the mobile edge computing market.

However, lack of required infrastructure & deployment capabilities and factors such as regulatory & legal framework and privacy and security concern are the factors that restrict the market growth. Furthermore, new revenue stream for service providers and opportunities for enterprises in emerging MEC application areas of AV/VR is anticipated to create major opportunities in the market.

The key players profiled in the mobile edge computing market are IBM Corporation, Huawei Technology Co. ltd., Intel Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., and Juniper Networks Inc. Current and future in mobile edge computing market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the mobile edge computing market share is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the mobile edge computing industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

