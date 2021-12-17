Acoustic Insulation Market Challenges, Key Companies, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acoustic insulation market is projected to be worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The acoustic insulation market is observing high growth attributed to the growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings. The introduction of innovative construction technologies, the presence of various sound sources such as modern-day high decibel audio systems in residences, and growing awareness of noise pollution in the society contribute to the development of acoustic insulation design. And hence drive the market demand.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Acoustic Insulation Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Acoustic Insulation market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Acoustic Insulation market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, 3M, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell International, Fletcher Insulation, and Johns Manville, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Knauf Insulation introduced innovative Acoustic Batt insulation to cater to the demand for a soundproof insulation slab intended for the South African market. An Acoustic Batt insulation is highly effective insulation developed for application in intermediate floors and internal partition walls for noise transmission reduction.

Mineral wool has exceptional sound absorption features as it has an open structure allowing sound to be trapped between its strands and transforming it into heat energy.

Steel, in terms of structure and performance, is among the most suitable material for acoustic insulation. However, the material being cost-prohibitive is less popular among consumers.

According to a study, it is anticipated that about 20.0% of the population in the European Union or about 80 million individuals reside in unacceptable noise conditions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global acoustic insulation market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Foamed Plastics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Acoustic Insulation market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Acoustic Insulation market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Acoustic Insulation market.

Overview of the Acoustic Insulation Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Acoustic Insulation industry

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

