Breast Imaging Technologies Market Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis 2022

Technological advancements, such as 3D mammography, which help in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues, boost the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Breast Imaging Technologies Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global market is expected to garner $4,502 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2016-2022.North America and Europe together accounted for over three-fourths market share in 2015. Ionizing breast imaging technology is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Access Full Summary at :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breast-imaging-technologies-market

The market is expected to be driven by the rise in incidence of breast cancer globally, favorable reimbursement policies, and growth in geriatric population base. Moreover, technological advancements, such as 3D mammography, which help in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues, boost the market growth. However, high cost of these imaging modalities and stringent regulatory approval processes are set to restrict the market growth.

Full-field digital mammography systems segment contributed for the major market share in 2015, as the technique is time efficient and utilizes a lesser radiation dose than film mammography. Moreover, the radiologists can adjust the darkness or brightness of the breast image due to which it is easier to observe differences between breast tissues in digital mammography. 3D breast tomosynthesis segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as this imaging technology facilitates easy detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5056

Breast MRI segment dominated the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2015, owing to the associated benefits such as visualization of the breast in any orientation, which makes it highly sensitive to small abnormalities; while the breast ultrasound is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

Key findings of the Breast Imaging Technologies Market:

• The ionizing breast imaging segment accounted for almost two-thirds of the total market in 2015, while non-ionizing breast imaging technologies is expected to be the fastest growing segment, recording a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

• Full-field digital mammography system accounted for more than three-fourths of the total ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2015.

• 3D breast tomosynthesis segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.9%.

• Among non-ionizing breast imaging technologies, breast MRI accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2015. On the other hand, breast ultrasound is poised to grow at a faster rate at a CAGR of 9.9%.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

