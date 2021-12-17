Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Technology Updates & Innovation | Samsung, Nokia, Siemens, Aisle

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market becomes adamant to drive monetary growth through wider adoption across various sectors

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Indoor positioning and indoor navigation systems relate to the use of technology to assist in the navigation of indoor settings, particularly those without GPS. Simple devices installed in and around a home or business to very sophisticated algorithms that monitor traffic flow and can also provide additional services, such as real-time traffic information, are examples of such applications. Indoor positioning systems are frequently utilized in place of GPS and other navigation technologies. This type of technology has the potential to greatly lower future navigation system costs while also improving traffic monitoring quality. Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market can also be used for training, such as identifying the optimal way to focus a camera or laser at a certain region.

Key Trends:-

➡ The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to wider acceptance of location-based tracking and monitoring solutions. For instance, in August 2021, the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) awarded a US$ 10 billion cloud-computing project involving an indoor navigation system to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

➡ Over the regional frontiers, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in the North American region is posing positive prospects in the view of the rising adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) in indoor positioning assets.

➡ In parallel, the European region is also proving to be another fertile ground for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market on the heels of growing expenditure on advanced technologies such as indoor positioning solutions.



Drivers:-

The increasing adoption of navigation systems in public places such as malls, airports, commercial buildings, logistics, and others for better workflow transparency via various devices located in specific areas is expected to drive the growth of indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing use of IPIN in location-based applications such as device monitoring, user tracking, location finding, and others is likely to drive the growth of the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market throughout the forecast period.

The Study Include Key Companies:

Apple Incorporation, HERE Technologies, IndoorAtlas, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom, Ericsson, Microsoft, Qualcomm-Atheros, Google Inc., Motorola Solution Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Stmicroelectronics, Siemens, Aisle, Nowon Technologies Pvt Ltd., Spirent Communications PLC, Senion AB, Sensewhere, SPREO, Nextome, Steerpath, indoo.rs, Pointr, AirFinder, and Insiteo among others.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath:-

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market remains highly exposed to the vagaries of the COVID-19 crisis as the anti-socializing measures have significantly reduced the crowds in the open and gathering spaces. Meanwhile, several market participants have capitalized on the situation by introducing smart quarantine solutions to track the movement of COVID-19 patients. In terms of financials, the market has witnesses a robust growth in Q1 FY21, citing a positive recovery in the business.



Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market: Taxonomy:=

On the basis of technology, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

➼ Magnetic Positioning

➼ Ultra-wideband Technology

➼ Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacons

➼ Wi-Fi

➼ Others

On the basis of component, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

➼ Software

➼ Hardware

➼ Services

On the basis of application, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

➼ Navigation & Positioning

➼ Location-based Promotion

➼ Geo-fencing

➼ Asset Tracking

➼ Emergency Services

➼ Others

On the basis of industry vertical, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented into:

➼ Retail

➼ Aviation

➼ Healthcare

➼ Education

➼ Transportation

➼ Logistics

➼ Advertising

➼ Tourism

➼ Automotive

➼ Others



