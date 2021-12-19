Lysine Market Size, Share & Growth | Industry Trends & Forecast Till 2028

Lysine is an amino acid present in beans, yogurt, wheat germ, cheese, meat, milk, and yeast. It is essential for both humans and animals

Lysine is an amino acid present in beans, yogurt, wheat germ, cheese, meat, milk, and yeast. It is essential for both humans and animals. This amino acid is derived from foods such as wheat and maize, and its bio-availability is reduced by food preparation procedures. Human/animal bodies, on the other hand, are unable to produce lysine naturally, which is predicted to boost demand for lysine. It is an essential component of numerous metabolic processes in both animals and humans. The industrial technique of lysine synthesis is microbial fermentation of sugar substrate. However, lack of feedstock has compelled producers to investigate the possibilities of other raw materials for lysine synthesis such as cassava and methanol.

Key companies in the market include –

• Global Bio-Chem Tech

• Cheil Jedang Corp.

• Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co. Ltd.

• Bartek Ingredients Inc.

• Changmao Biochem

• Fuso Chemical Co.Ltd

• Chemicalbook

• Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

• Prinova Group Llc.

• The Chemical Company.

• Yongsan Chemicals Inc.

• Polynt

• Wego Chemical Group

• Huntsman International Llc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

• Lonza

• Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition

• Daesang Corporation.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Focus Technology Co, Ltd

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging, growing focus on minimizing wastage of food and food products, and increasing vegan population across the globe has revolutionized the food & beverage industry across the globe. Consumers are now demanding transparency for the products they buy and this has made it more important than ever for brands to boost their transparency, especially in a pandemic-ridden world. Integration of innovative packaging technologies such as smart packaging, digital expiration date labels, and rapid adoption of blockchain technology, AI, and ML have further boosted revenue growth of the industry. In addition, increasing demand for plant-based meat products and healthy products such as beverages with immunity-boosting ingredients, are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players over the coming years.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Animal Feed

• Food & Dietary Supplement

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Swine/Hog

• Poultry

• Others (Aquaculture, Cattle)

