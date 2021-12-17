Lactose Free Butter Market Analysis, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2026

Lactose Free Butter Market

Prevalence of lactose intolerance around the world, improving global economics, increasing consumer preference for premium products drive the growth of market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Lactose Free Butter Market by Application (Household and Commercial) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026." According to the report, the global lactose free butter industry was estimated at $222.9 million in 2018, and is expected to hit $388.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Prevalence of lactose intolerance around the world, improving global economics, and increasing consumer preference for premium products such as lactose free dairy items fuel the growth of the global lactose free butter market. On the other hand, availability of alternative products impedes the growth to some extent. However, nutritional varieties of lactose free butter and increase in its consumption in developing economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6433

The household segment to maintain the lion's share by 2026-

Based on application, the household segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global lactose free butter market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for lactose free butter and dairy products from household consumers.

The specialty stores segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the major share in 2019, garneringnearly half of the global lactose free butter market. This is due to increase in sales of lactose free butter from specialty stores. The online retail stores segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in the penetration of internet drives the segment growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6433

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America contributed to around two-fifths of the global lactose free butter market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2026. This is due to rise in health consciousness among consumers. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would project the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2026, owing to changes in lifestyle and increase in consumption of natural, vegan, and artificial preservatives free products.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Corbion Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Ingredion Incorporated

ChrHasen A/S

Dupont, Kerry Group PLC

Kellogg Company

Similar Reports:

Global Free from Food Market Expected to Reach $161.2 Billion by 2026

Global Fermented Milk Market is Expected to Reach $396.87 billion by 2026

Upcoming Reports:

Coconut Butter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-butter-market

Butter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/butter-market-A07439

Cheese Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cheese-powder-market

Plant Based Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-cheese-market-A06679

Diary-free Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diary-free-cheese-market-A07483

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research