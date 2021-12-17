Future Scope for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Comprehensive Research with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: RFID (radio-frequency identification) Market is a technology that employs electric fields to instantaneously identify and track personal tags attached to bags, shipments, and other objects. A small handheld radio transmitter, an antenna, and a tag reader are often included in an RFID system. The RFID technology can record data on the contents of a bag or container while also allowing for speedy recovery of the object using an RFID reader. Some RFID systems also provide bar code scanning.

The increasing installation of RFID systems in production units such as retail and healthcare is primarily driving the growth of the RFID (radio frequency identification technology) market. Rapid acceptance of smart cards, access control, and other NFC applications has resulted from the rapid installation of RFID devices. This is once again fueling the market's expansion. Furthermore, the growing adoption of Ubiquitous Sensor Networks (USNs) and several short-range wireless communications, such as Zigbee and WiFi, is boosting the RFID industry. RFID advancements will help the market develop even more. For example, in June 2019, RFRain LLC, a Rain RFID hardware and software inventor, announced the release of the RFR-RAIN-4-SMART plug-and-play Smart Reader. RFID products are available from RFRain for use in asset and inventory management, transportation, and smart cabinets.



The industry is marked by the presence of many global vendors, such as :

♦ Alien Technologies,

♦ Honeywell International, Inc,

♦ NXP Semiconductors, Inc,

♦ Smartrac N.V,

♦ Zebra Technologies.

♦ RFID4U,

♦ Tibco Software,

♦ Mojix, Inc,

♦ Impinj, Inc,

♦ TIBCO Software, Inc.

Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Key Developments:=

➡ In July 2018, Zebra Technologies, a global leader in providing solutions and services to enterprises, announced the launch of its new mobile printer "ZQ300" series and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solution, "FX9600" fixed UHF RFID reader, in India.

➡ In August 2018, Marchi Engenharia, one of the Brazilian electronics manufacturers, announced the launch of its new brand of radio frequency identification equipment, the "M-ID40" module, and antennas. The M-ID40 is a UHF RFID reader that operates in the frequency bands established by Anatel, from 902 to 907 MHz and from 915.1 to 928 MHz.

➡ In November 2018, PervasID, an award-winning RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology provider, announced the launch of its new product, “Multi-Ranger”, the first 99% accurate multifunctional RFID reader to address retailers’ challenges concerning inventory.



Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of PDU Types, the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is segmented into:

» Basic PDU

» Metered PDU

» Smart PDU

» Switched PDU

» Others

On the basis of application, the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is segmented into:

» Banking

» Financial Services and Insurance

» Energy

» Government

» Healthcare

» Telecom & IT

» Others

The Coherent Market Insights report shows a qualitative and quantitative research study on an RFID Market Perspective that includes substantial in-depth information on numerous elements. The RFID Market research study includes a complete overview of the business scope, growth margins, important factors, kinds, applications, company ups and downs, newest trends, updates, technology, innovation, and a focus on SWOT analysis from 2021 to 2027.

Purchasing the Report: Know Why:-

¤ The RFID market study is a detailed examination of research material tools and downstream purchasing enhancements.

¤ This research is to characterize and categorize the market in order to provide the reader with a thorough overview.

¤ Elaborate client needs reviews, obstacle analysis, and opportunity assessment are also covered.

¤ The report polls also generate the most accurate forecasts for worldwide RFID market volume and value estimation.

Key Features of Report:-

► Market Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

► COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

► Updated Research Methodology

► SWOT Analysis & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

► Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

► Includes Updated List of tables & figures

► Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

► Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business

► Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

► Value Chain, Market Drivers, and Success Factors

► Facts and Factors research methodology



