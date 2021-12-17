LAG 3 Inhibitor Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Market Opportunity Insight 2028

LAG 3 Inhibitors Drugs To To Emerge As New Targeted Therapy Approch Says Kuick Research

/EIN News/ -- Delhi, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global LAG 3 Inhibitors Trials Intelligence Report Highlights:

The introduction of immune checkpoint therapy which works by blocking inhibitory pathways in T-cells to promote anti-tumor response has remarkably transformed the management of cancer. Drugs targeting immune checkpoint programmed death-1 (PD-1)/death ligand-1 (PD-L1) have been approved by regulatory bodies for the management of wide range of cancers. However, their low response rate brings challenge, thus changing the focus of researchers to identify other therapeutic targets in tumor microenvironment. The progress in genetic analysis has led to identification of other immune checkpoints in tumor microenvironment, such as lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3).

LAG-3 (CD223) is type-I transmembrane proteins with four Ig like domains. It is a surface molecule which share about 20% homology to CD4. The receptor LAG-3 is highly expressed on the cell membranes of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), activated CD4+, and CD8+ T-cells as well as T regulatory cells. Studies have shown that abberant LAG-3 expression is associated with broad range of cancers including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and others. In addition to this, the receptors have shown remarkable interactions with other immune checkpoints especially with PD-1.

Preclinical studies involving combined blockade of PD-1 and LAG-3 have shown to completely eradicate tumors, which are largely resistance to single agent. The encouraging preclinical studies have attracted several pharmaceutical companies to develop LAG-3 targeting drugs which can be used in combination with other immune checkpoint inhibitors to enhance their efficacy and specificity towards cancer cells. As of now, no LAG-3 targeting drug has been approved for the management of cancer but a wide range of them are present in preclinical and clinical development, which have shown strong capacities to specifically target PD-1+ LAG-3+ highly dysfunctional T cells and enhance their proliferation and effector activities.

Currently, the pipeline of novel LAG-3 targeting drugs includes more than 20 drugs which are mainly present in phase-I/II clinical trials. The major drugs in the development include IMP701, Retalimab, FS118, TSR-033, Eftilagimod Alpha, Tebotelimab, ABL501, and several others. Retalimab developed by Bristol Meyer Squibb is one of the lead products in the market which has been granted US FDA priority review and the regulatory bodies will decide on the authorization of the drug by March, 2022. Relatlimab (BMS-986016) is anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody designed for the treatment of melanoma.

Apart from cancer, LAG-3 also have role in wide range of therapeutic conditions including diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson, infection, and other autoimmune disorders. Several ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the role of targeting LAG-3 as monotherapy or in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors. Their role in widespread indications has gained interest of several pharmaceutical companies to actively indulge in research and development in this sector. Several pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Bristol Meyer Squibb, Regenron, Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, and others have emerged out to be key players in the market.

In the coming years, LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy market is set to change due to the addition of new emerging technologies for the development of targeted therapies, personalized drug therapies with combinational therapies to enhance the efficacy, increasing funding for research and development expense; which would expand the market size to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market. The pharmaceutical giants in the market are adapting strategic alliances, collaborations, or mergers to drive the growth of market. For instance, Immutep have collaborated with Merck to evaluate the feasibility, safety and efficacy of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), when given in combination with bintrafusp alfa (M7824), an investigational bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy being jointly developed by Merck, in patients with solid tumors.

Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com +919810410366