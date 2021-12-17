Rapid Changing Dynamics of Postal Services and Increasing Usage of Postcards to Drive Postal Papers Market Demand
Postal Papers Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 - 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The postal service is one of the potential contributors to the growth of the economy of a country. The significant transformation of postal services, such as inclination towards the eco-friendly postal papers, is likely to create demand for high-quality sustainable postal papers.
Postal papers are made of a variety of papers, such as recycled paper, paperboard, Kraft paper, corrugated sheets, etc., depending upon the applications. Postal papers are laminated with polyethylene to improve the barrier properties such as water, moisture and light. These laminations on postal papers increase the shelf life of the paper.
The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Postal Papers. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of Postal Papers market key trends and major growth avenues. The Postal Papers Market Survey report highlights the changing revenue share and Postal Papers market size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021-2031.
Postal Papers Market: Segmentation
On the basis of material of construction, the global postal papers market is segmented into:
Recycle papers
Paperboard
Kraft Paper
Corrugated Sheets
Polyethylene
Non-Woven Fabric
Others
On the basis of applications, the global postal papers market is segmented into:
Aerograms
Letter Cards
Letter Sheets
Postal Cards
Envelopes
Windowed Envelopes
Security Envelopes
Mailers
Wrappers
Others
Postal Papers Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating the global postal papers market are:
International Paper
Georgia-Pacific Corp.
Weyerhaeuser Corporation
Stora Enso
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
UPM
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
Oji Paper
Nippon Unipac Holding
Procter & Gamble
Postal Papers Market: Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to dominate the global postal papers market as it is the largest producer and consumer of postal papers. The demand for postal papers in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is mainly driven by countries such as China and India, which have the largest postal services in the world.
The North America region is a significant shareholder of the global postal papers market. The Western Europe postal papers market closely follows the North America market in terms of value and volume. Japan is also a significant shareholder of the postal papers market, owing to its large manufacturing capacity of postal papers.
