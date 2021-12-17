Home Diagnostics Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 6.3 Billion by 2030
Home diagnostics is a burgeoning market, fast gaining popularity in a world battling the COVID-19 pandemic.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home diagnostics is a burgeoning market, fast gaining popularity in a world battling the COVID-19 pandemic. With advanced technology arming this sector, home diagnostic kits enable users to check and monitor their health conditions in the comfort of their homes.
This includes testing blood samples, and cholesterol, besides others. Marketed as more confidential, cost-effective, and less time-consuming, home diagnostic kits now come with cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).
In its latest report on the global home diagnostics market, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Fact.MR analyses key factors that will fuel adoption over this decade.
Increasing prevalence of diseases across the globe is generating huge demand for advanced healthcare system. As a result, more and more technologically advanced medical devices are being employed to aid medical Practitioners and professionals in medical setups. Sales of Home Diagnostics devices are soaring rapidly.
The Demand analysis of Home Diagnostics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Home Diagnostics Market across the globe.
Home Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Category
Test Type
Glucose Monitoring Devices
Pregnancy Test
HIV Test Kits
Ovulation Predictor Test Kits
Cholesterol Detection Test Kits
Drug of Abuse Test Kits
Others
Form
Cassettes
Strips
Midstream
Digital Monitoring
Instruments
Test
Dip Cards
Regional Market and Country-wise Segmentation
North America
USA
Latin America
Europe
France
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
China
Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
Online Pharmacies
A comprehensive estimate of the Home Diagnostics market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Home Diagnostics during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Home Diagnostics offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Home Diagnostics, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Home Diagnostics Market across the globe.
Why Does the U.S. Have a Leading Market Share?
The United States of America is the leading market with a multitude of home diagnostic kit manufacturers vying for the attention of consumers. High prevalence of diseases such as obesity, from teenagers to senior citizens, has created a demand for quick test kits that can be used at home.
Checking for preliminary diseases plays an important part in the healthcare provided to Americans. According to the report of Health, United States, 2018, by the National Healthcare Statistics, Cardiovascular disease is the most prevalent health condition in the U.S., while cancer is the second-highest cause of deaths in the country.
Why is there High Potential in Canada?
Demand for home diagnostics in Canada is projected to increase rapidly over the coming years. In 2013, diagnostics and monitoring devices under the home healthcare market accounted for the largest market, capturing over 30% of the total Canada home medical devices market.
This is because using a home diagnostic kit in Canada is comparatively cheaper and faster than relying on the country’s healthcare. According to a report by Statistics Canada, the biggest concern of the Canadian healthcare system is the wait time.
43% of healthcare beneficiaries have complained of the waiting list situation, 14% about the accessibility of the prevalent healthcare system, and 13% about the shortage of doctors and other primary healthcare professionals in the system. Additionally, cancer is the leading cause of deaths in Canada. As of 2016, Canadians faced a probability of 24% dying because of a certain type of cancer.
Technological Innovation in Medical Devices Revolutionizing the Healthcare System
The medical device industry is a heterogeneous, innovative and dynamic sector. From telemedicine to artificial intelligence, robotic surgery and 3D printing, technology is revolutionizing the healthcare industry.
The intersection of healthcare and technology has led to numerous advancements in medical devices. New age medical technology has transformed the way doctors and patients participate and interact with each other. Introduction of advanced medical devices such as drug-device combinations (DDCs), preventive and predictive equipment's, self-care devices is completely transforming the medical world.
Increasing investments by public and government bodies in healthcare sector is positively impacting the Home Diagnostics market. Governments across the globe are introducing various initiatives to strength the medical device sector with major emphasis on research and development (R&D).
Home Diagnostics manufacturing companies and healthcare service providers have started offering personalized patient care and access to complete end-to-end medical device products and services. They are focusing on developing and enhancing product prototyping and minimizing operation cost.
With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic the sales of Home Diagnostics witnessed a huge upsurge and the trend is likely to continue in the future.
After reading the Market insights of Home Diagnostics Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Home Diagnostics market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of Home Diagnostics market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Home Diagnostics market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Home Diagnostics Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Home Diagnostics Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the Home Diagnostics market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
