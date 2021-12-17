Rising Demand for Oats and Barley along with US-China Phase One Agreement to Amplify the Sales of Grain Dryer Market
250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Grain Dryer Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031
According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence firm, grain dryer sales are expected to increase considerably in 2021 and beyond. The necessity to eliminate moisture from grains to enhance shelf life is principally driving adoption.
As the COVID-19 pandemic’s intensity recedes in some regions, sales are expected to gather pace across the short-term forecast period. In addition, unceasing demand for food grains across developing regions is keeping demand elevated.
The Market Research Survey highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Grain Dryer. The Market Survey also examines the Global Grain Dryer Sales for the forecast period 2021- 2031.
Key Developments in the Global Grain Dryer Industry
Starting in 2017, the Propane Education & Research Council, with the help of three different agricultural companies, developed a series of new fuel-efficient grain drying technologies.
These technologies are aimed at helping farmers save money, enhancing their productivity and help fulfil food shortages arising due to incomplete production quota.
The investment involved an R&D project, for the development of GSI's heat reclamation system, the redesigned Legacy Series grain dryers by Mathews Company, and the new burner design by Sukup Manufacturing Co.
As part of the new technology development and testing process, PERC provided industry expertise and financial support.
The PERC and Mathews Company collaborated to reduce energy consumption through innovation. Its profile-style Legacy Series products were completely redesigned to include a new fan, burner, and control system to its product line.
PERC and Sukuup partnered to redesign a grain dryer burner to increase energy efficiency.
Using the Octagon Burner, which is a new and highly efficient method of drying grain, uses less propane to achieve a higher temperature rise. This reduces CO2 emissions and increases fuel savings.
Grain Dryer: Segmentation Analysis
The global market is broadly segmented based on type, Propulsion, end use application and region.
Based on type, the market is further segmented as:
Stationary
Mobile
Based on Propulsion, the global market is further segmented as:
Battery Propelled
Diesel Propelled
Based on end use application, the global market is further segmented as:
Cereals
Pulses
Oilseeds
The top players in the global market are
Cimbria
Buhler
The GSI Company
Sukup Manufacturing
Brock Group
Alvan Blanch etc.
