Electric Car Battery Charger Market is Projected to Witness Healthy Growth; Europe remains one of the Leading Markets
Electric car battery charger is a device that is used for providing the electric supply to electric-powered cars, through a rechargeable battery.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emphasizing assessment of all the key facets of the electric car battery charger market, Fact.MR’s recently released report on the global electric car battery charger market analyzes a slew of impactful factors responsible for shaping the overall scenario of the electric car battery charger market.
The report aims to help participants and key stakeholders in the competitive landscape and value chain of the global market for electric car battery charger comprehend the minutes of the electric car battery charger space and leverage the key trends and opportunities for firming up within the global landscape of electric car battery charger market.
A comprehensive estimate of the Electric Car Battery Charger market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Electric Car Battery Charger during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Electric Car Battery Charger offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Electric Car Battery Charger, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Electric Car Battery Charger Market across the globe.
The report delivers an insightful forecast on the future of electric car battery chargers, highlights from which are as follows:
Europe is expected to be observed as the largest market for electric car battery chargers through 2031. The electric car battery charger market in Europe is estimated to account for nearly one-third of global revenues by the end of 2021.
During the assessment period, Japan’s electric car battery chargers market is anticipated to create an absolute incremental opportunity of US$ 15 Mn.
Based on the charging type, demand for automatic charging is expected to gain traction. In 2021 and beyond, global sales of electric car battery chargers with automatic charging will witness an annual value growth of US$ 40 Mn. By the end of 2031, this segment will attribute to nearly 84% of global market value, registering the largest absolute growth.
In 2021, more than three-fifth of global electric car battery charger market value is anticipated to arise from global sales of float chargers. Smart chargers, on the other hand, will witness steadfast adoption in developed economies across Europe.
Globally, home applications of electric car battery chargers will showcase revenue growth at a moderate CAGR. In 2021, the application of electric car battery chargers in public facilities will ascribe to nearly one-fourth of global market revenues.
Chargers for car batteries with 12V-48V power capacity range will be in great demand, attributing to a global revenue share of 85% by the end of 2021.
Competition Tracking: Global Electric Car Battery Charger Market
As key developments in electric vehicles and electric vehicle battery markets continue to influence the scope for the electric car battery charger market to a great extent, the growing inclination of manufacturers towards sustainability will also remain imperative for the manufacturers of electric car battery charger manufacturers.
Electric car battery charger manufacturers have been striving to address longstanding concerns regarding compatibility, efficiency, and costs – with each innovation.
Electric vehicle manufacturers first extended a concerted effort to introduce a universal EV charging port that took hours to recharge electric car batteries.
While manufacturers of both, electric cars and electric car batteries have recognized that the future of the electric car market exists in faster-charging capabilities, strong efforts towards the innovation of faster recharging electric car battery chargers are in the pipeline.
Japan registered to be the first introducer of DC Fast Charging, and this innovation involved two of the automotive giants – Mitsubishi and Nissan.
Fact.MR uncovers the developmental strategies of a range of competitors in the global electric car battery charger market landscape, some of which include
Delphi Automotive PLC
Schneider Electric S.E.
General Electric Company
Europe to Maintain an Attractive Position in Electric Car Battery Charger Market
Nearly a year after China reached the milestone in terms of electric car sales, Europe has recently registered drastic growth in its electric car parc– exceeding 1 million, as the total electric car sales in Europe surge by over 40%.
The US, as an electric car battery charger market, will however possibly reach this landmark by the second half of 2018, looking at the scenario that originated post introduction of Tesla’s new EV model.
