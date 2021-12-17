Surgical Robots To Boost Market Growth Pace With A 8.5% CAGR In The Forecast From 2018 to 2024

Surgical Robots Market

Surgical robotic system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, used mainly during complicated surgical procedures.

Surgical Robots Market by Component (Systems, Accessories, and Services), By Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, and Other Surgeries)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surgical Robotics Market was valued at $56,294.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $98,737.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2024. Orthopedic surgery dominated the market in terms of revenue and accounted for about one-fifth share of the global market in 2017.

Surgical robotic system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, used mainly during complicated surgical procedures. The surgical robotic system includes surgeons console, surgical arms and monitoring systems & software. The surgical robotic system market is gaining prominence in the recent years owing to rapid technological advancements, increasing investments in research and development and its extensive application in critical surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic and neurosurgery. Further, wide scope of applications in different surgeries, increasing demands for advanced medical facilities and rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and musculoskeletal ailments & injuries, majorly supplement the growth of surgical robotics market. On the contrary, high costs of surgical robotic procedures, lack of awareness and inadequate presence of expertise professionals are major factors impeding the market growth.

The global surgical robotics market is segmented into component, surgery type and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into systems, accessories, and services. The surgical robotics market based on surgery type is segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others. Regionally the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on surgery type, the neurosurgery segment accounted for about one-sixth share of the total market in terms of value as well as volume and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and 6.5% respectively during the forecast period. As robotic systems were primarily used for neurosurgeries and later widen its application. The need for precision during neurosurgery has led to an increase in adoption for surgical robotics.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KUKA AG, Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Mazor Robotics, Renishaw plc, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Surgical Robots Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Surgical Robots Market analysis from 2017 to 2024, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Surgical Robots Market growth.

