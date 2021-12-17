Gift Cards Market Manufacturers | Size and Revenue | Business Share Forecast by Regions 2021-2027

Gift Cards market size was USD 295210 million and it is expected to reach USD 440460 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

Gift Cards Market report 2021 is the broad study of experts in the industry for development modules, arrangements, movements and sizes. The report also estimates existing and earlier market standards to project potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2027. This research study of Gift Cards involved the wide usage of equally primary and secondary data sources. This contains the study of several parameters affecting the industry, containing the government plan, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current trends in the market, technical invention, future technologies and the technical growth in related industry.

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

The main players of gift card industry are located in the United States, Europe, China and Japan. Amazon accounting for nearly 10% of the market share.

Gift cards are mostly used in restaurants and department stores, with a total market share of 60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gift Cards Market

In 2020, the global Gift Cards market size was USD 295210 million and it is expected to reach USD 440460 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of Gift Cards. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the Gift Cards Market:

The Major Players in the Gift Cards Market Are:

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury's

Macy's

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

JCB Gift Card

Segment by Types:

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Segment by Applications:

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Report Published on Gift Cards Market provides detailed description about the collaborations, deals, designations, patent information etc. The report also provides detailed description of the competitor profiles with key milestones.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Gift Cards by Manufacturers

4 Company Profiles

5 Breakdown Data by Type

6 Breakdown Data by Application

7 North America Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

8 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

9 Europe Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

10 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

11 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

13 Market Dynamics

