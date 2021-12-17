Smart Bridge Market Current Business Scenario will Develop International Landscape- Siemens AG, Honeywell, Cisco, Huawei
The increasing funding for smart cities has also accelerated the growth of the smart bridges market. The Coherent Market Insights report shows a qualitative and quantitative research study on a Smart Bridge Market Perspective that includes substantial in-depth information on numerous elements. The Smart Bridge Market research study includes a complete overview of the business scope, growth margins, important factors, kinds, applications, company ups and downs, latest trends, updates, technology, innovation, and a focus on SWOT analysis from 2021 to 2027.
Smart bridges are technologically enhanced bridges that inform the maintenance department of any uncertainties, such as structural difficulties, that could lower the chance of collapsing before they occur. One of the factors driving the growth of the smart bridge market is the increased sales of electric vehicles. According to Coherent Market Insights, over 962 thousand units of electric automobiles were sold globally in 2017, an increase from 695 thousand units in 2016. The growing popularity of electric vehicles has resulted in a strong demand for charging these vehicles while driving. This has resulted in a significant demand for smart roads and bridges. Sweden, for example, was the first country in the world to build an electric road in 2016, a two-kilometer stretch on the E16 freeway near Gavle city in central Sweden. Likewise, Israel has begun testing wireless charging highways and bridges for electric vehicles.
➡ Siemens AG,
➡ International Business Machines Corporation,
➡ Honeywell International Inc.,
➡ Cisco Systems, Inc.,
➡ Kapsch TrafficCom AG,
➡ Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,
➡ Alcatel Lucent S.A.,
➡ Indra Sistemas, S.A,
➡ LORD Corporation.
The Smart Bridge enables you to control your smart lighting through app or voice, create schedules, and use Smart Away. It also provides quick and dependable control. The Lutron app allows you to manage and monitor Caseta Wireless light switches, dimmers, and remote control shades from your smartphone or tablet, giving you the freedom to control your lighting from anywhere in your home. Up to 50 devices can be supported. Set lights to change automatically at specific times of day. Create scenarios that allow you to modify various lights and shades with the touch of a single button.
Smart bridge Market Taxonomy
On the basis of technology, the smart bridge market is diversified into:
¤ Transportation and Communication Systems
¤ Condition Monitoring Systems
On the basis of sensors type, the smart bridge market is diversified into
¤ Accelerometers
¤ Anemometer
¤ Temperature Sensors
¤ Strain Gauges
¤ Weigh In Motion Sensors
¤ Photonic Sensors
¤ Others
Get Exclusive 25% - 30% Christmas Discount (Offer Valid Till 31st Dec 2021)
