NA Chairman meets Indian Party leaders

VIETNAM, December 17 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (right) meets General Secretary of the Communist Party of India D. Raja. —VNA/VNS Photo

NEW DELHI — The Vietnamese Party has always attached great importance to relations between Việt Nam and India, particularly the ties between the two Parties, affirmed National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

He made the statement while meeting General Secretary of the Communist Party of India D. Raja yesterday, during an official visit to India from December 15-19.

The Party of Việt Nam will never forget the support and assistance from the Party and people of India during the struggle for national independence in the past and the current national construction and development, Chairman Huệ said.

Chairman Huệ said he believed that, under the leadership of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, the Indian Party would successfully implement the Resolution of the 23rd Party Congress and continue to strengthen its position in the political arena, contributing to the construction of India as a country of peace, independence and advancement with a corresponding position in the region and the world.

Party General Secretary D. Raja stressed that the two countries have a comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation in many fields. The enhancement of the cooperation between the two Parties is very important right now.

The two sides agreed that the two Parties will organise activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and India in 2022.

They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern, stressing the settlement of disputes in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) through peaceful solutions and measures, in accordance with international laws, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury the same day, Chairman Huệ said the Communist Party of India and the Vietnamese Party had a traditional friendship. The Vietnamese Party has always recognised the support of the Indian Party for Việt Nam's struggle for independence in the past, and the current national construction and development.

This visit to India demonstrated Việt Nam's wish to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Chairman Huệ said.

Party General Secretary Yechur congratulated Việt Nam for its achievements in many fields over the past years, particularly the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its economic recovery efforts.

Chairman Huệ also met with the leader of the Indian National Congress later the same day. — VNS