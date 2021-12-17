Central Military Commission reviews military, defence tasks

VIETNAM, December 17 -

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chairs the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Central Military Commission (2020-2025 tenure) held their third meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday to review the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2021.

The meeting, chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, also discussed leadership orientations over the implementation of military and defence missions in 2022.

The meeting saw the attendance of Politburo members Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, State President and member of the commission’s Standing Board; Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister and member of the Standing Board; General Phan Văn Giang, Vice Secretary of the commission and Minister of National Defence; and General Lương Cường, member of the Standing Board and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army.

In 2021, the entire army actively overcame difficulties to basically complete set targets and missions for 2021 under the leadership of the Commission, the Ministry of National Defence and military agencies at all levels.

They actively grasped, assessed and forecasted situations to promptly give consultations to the Party and State on military and national defence, and promptly and effectively handled situations.

Particularly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, many military officials and employees voluntarily went to epicentres to join efforts to treat COVID-19 patients and take part in prevention and control tasks. They were also always in the frontline to take part in other search and rescue activities and recover the consequences of natural disasters.

They also made progress in defence external affairs and international integration, contributing to enhance mutual political trust with other countries. — VNS