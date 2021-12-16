Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,511 in the last 365 days.

New rural transit routes and expanded service for Islanders

CANADA, December 16 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is expanding its Rural Transit Pilot Program beginning Monday, December 20.

Midday runs will be added between Souris and Three Rivers along with more stops for riders including to the University of Prince Edward Island, Sherwood Business Centre and the Provincial Administrative Buildings. 

“Ridership increased in the first two months of our rural transit pilot and it is great to see Islanders getting comfortable with leaving their cars at home and using public transit. With a $2 one-way fare, people have an affordable way to get to and from work, school, and appointments. We will continue to make changes to our service over time to ensure that it meets the needs of Islanders in the best way possible.” 

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

A rural transit route from Tignish to Summerside will start in early 2022. The goal is to eventually create a fully-accessible, affordable and sustainable Island-wide public transportation network that will help reduce transportation emissions and support Prince Edward Island’s ambitious goals to be the first province with net-zero emissions by 2040.

“Having reliable public transit for all Islanders will have widespread benefits, including reducing our carbon footprint and reducing transportation barriers for people in rural PEI,” said Minister Aylward.

Anyone with ideas about the rural transit program, or with suggestions on ways the Province can create an Island-wide transit network to best meet the needs of Islanders, can email islandtransit@gov.pe.ca.

Media contact: April Gallant Department of Transportation and Infrastructure aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

New rural transit routes and expanded service for Islanders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.