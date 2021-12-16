New rural transit routes and expanded service for Islanders

CANADA, December 16 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is expanding its Rural Transit Pilot Program beginning Monday, December 20.

Midday runs will be added between Souris and Three Rivers along with more stops for riders including to the University of Prince Edward Island, Sherwood Business Centre and the Provincial Administrative Buildings.

“Ridership increased in the first two months of our rural transit pilot and it is great to see Islanders getting comfortable with leaving their cars at home and using public transit. With a $2 one-way fare, people have an affordable way to get to and from work, school, and appointments. We will continue to make changes to our service over time to ensure that it meets the needs of Islanders in the best way possible.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

A rural transit route from Tignish to Summerside will start in early 2022. The goal is to eventually create a fully-accessible, affordable and sustainable Island-wide public transportation network that will help reduce transportation emissions and support Prince Edward Island’s ambitious goals to be the first province with net-zero emissions by 2040.

“Having reliable public transit for all Islanders will have widespread benefits, including reducing our carbon footprint and reducing transportation barriers for people in rural PEI,” said Minister Aylward.

Anyone with ideas about the rural transit program, or with suggestions on ways the Province can create an Island-wide transit network to best meet the needs of Islanders, can email islandtransit@gov.pe.ca.

Media contact: April Gallant Department of Transportation and Infrastructure aldgallant@gov.pe.ca