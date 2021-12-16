EPW Committee Releases Updated Build Back Better Text

Submit Release
DELAWARE, December 16 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Environment and Public Work (EPW) Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) today released updated text for the EPW Committee’s title of the Build Back Better Act. The updates reflect policy and technical changes, including changes to comply with Senate budget rules.

“Our EPW Committee title meets the greatest challenge we all face—the climate crisis—with the urgency, boldness, and precision it requires,” said Carper. “After review, we made several adjustments to the legislation. Our bill will reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, drive down the cost of clean technologies, and ensure all Americans benefit from these robust investments. While we continue to finalize the Build Back Better Act text, I’m confident we will soon send a truly historic package to President Biden’s desk.”

The Committee expects this text to be the subject of bipartisan conversations with the Senate Parliamentarians in the coming days, and that it may be revised following those conversations and ongoing conversations with interested Senators.

