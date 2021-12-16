Carper Praises Administration’s Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan

DELAWARE, December 16 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, today welcomed the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to accelerate the removal of lead pipes and paint over the next decade using authorities provided by his Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act legislation, included as part of the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“I often look to scripture as a moral guide, which calls on us to quench the thirst of those in need. Yet, for far too long, far too many Americans have not been able to trust the water that comes out of their faucets,” said Carper. “Fortunately, that’s going to soon change thanks to the administration’s swift implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Ensuring that all Americans have access to clean water starts with replacing the toxic lead pipes that still deliver water to millions of households across our country. I commend the administration for their strategic plan to remove lead pipes, and I look forward to building on these investments.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the single largest investment in clean drinking water in our nation’s history. Carper crafted the historic water infrastructure provisions that formed the foundation of this bipartisan legislation. This includes more than $15 billion for lead pipe remediation, as well as $180 million for lead testing and removal in schools and child care services.

###