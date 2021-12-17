Drug Screening Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $9,447 Million by 2023

Laboratory services are currently dominating the products and services segment and is expected dominate the market during the forecast period.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Drug Screening Market by Product & Services [Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, and Breath Analyzers {Semiconductor Breath Analyzers and Fuel Cell Analyzers}, Rapid Testing Devices(RTD) {Oral Fluid Testing Devices and Urine Testing Devices}), Consumables {Assay Kits, Calibrators & Controls, and Sample Collection Cups} and Laboratory Services], by Sample Type [Oral Fluid/Saliva, Breath, Hair and Other Samples {Blood & Sweat}], and by End User [Workplace & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Testing Laboratories, Drug Treatment Centers, Hospitals, Personal Users, and Pain Management Centers] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global drug screening market was valued at $5,214 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,447 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Drug screening is carried out to detect the presence of any illegal drug in the different biological samples such as blood or urine. Biological samples derived from the subject are tested under drug screening devices to diagnose the nature and amount of drug in the system. Drug screening manufacturers provide a wide range of high-tech equipment which is used by organizations and law enforcement agencies to check the presence of any illegal drug in the body. Drug screening devices have helped government officials, employers and schools to maintain a drug free and healthy environment for individuals.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major companies in drug screening market include Alere, Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Key Findings of the Drug Screening Market:

Under products & services equipment segment the rapid testing devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2017-2023 over the forecast period.

Hair sample segment is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Workplace and schools generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global drug screening market over the analysis period, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017-2023.

Asia-Pacific drug screening market is an upcoming market and expected to generate new opportunities for market players.

