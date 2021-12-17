Predictive Analytics Market Key Insights 2021: Industry Development by Leading Players-Oracle, Microsoft, Tableau, Tibco

Predictive Analytics

Predictive analytics software extract insights from unstructured data with the help of language processing technology combined with a variety of analytical

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Predictive analytics are used to determine customer responses or purchases, as well as promote cross-sell opportunities. Predictive models help businesses attract, retain and grow their most profitable customers. Predictive analytics makes looking into the future more accurate and reliable than previous tools. As such it can help adopters find ways to save and earn money. Retailers often use predictive models to forecast inventory requirements, manage shipping schedules and configure store layouts to maximize sales. Airlines frequently use predictive analytics to set ticket prices reflecting past travel trends. Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality industry players can use the technology to forecast the number of guests on any given night in order to maximize occupancy and revenue. Predictive analytics can be used to streamline operations, boost revenue, and mitigate risk for almost any business or industry, including banking, retail, utilities, public sector, healthcare, and manufacturing. Sometimes augmented analytics are used, which uses big data machine learning. Here are some more use case examples, including data lake analytics.

The Coherent market insights report reveals a qualitative and quantitative research study on a Predictive Analytics Market Perspective that includes extensive in-depth information on various aspects. The Predictive Analytics Market research study provides a comprehensive review on business scope, growth margins, key factors, types, applications, company ups & downs, latest trends, updates, technology, innovation, and focus on SWOT analysis from 2021 to 2027.



The Study Include Key Companies: '

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), NTT Data Corporation, Tableau Software, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc., and Rapidminer, Inc.

Predictive Analytics Market: Taxonomy:=

By Type:

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Solutions

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Customer Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Verticals

Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and Ecommerce,

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others



